Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.04 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. CDW comprises 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.69. The stock had a trading volume of 246,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $219.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

