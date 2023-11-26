Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,043,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock worth $4,028,804. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $59.81. 143,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

