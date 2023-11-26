Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. General Motors makes up about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

GM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 6,941,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,305,062. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

