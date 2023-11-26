Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 10,776 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after acquiring an additional 195,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.19. 442,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,622. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

