Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 16,720 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

