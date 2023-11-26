Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 366 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 490,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,638. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

