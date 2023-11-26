Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.81. 45,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,483. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,357. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.