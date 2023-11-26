Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Ferguson comprises about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.74. 332,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,052. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.