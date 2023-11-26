Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,300,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth about $30,590,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth about $32,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth about $24,771,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 6,301.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APG traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.98. 263,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,541. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $30.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APG. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

