Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.657 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 633,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,331 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,190,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,185,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,082,000 after purchasing an additional 251,039 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.