Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWB. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.74 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of C$283.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7197943 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

