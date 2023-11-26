Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $24.76 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

