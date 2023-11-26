Capital International Inc. CA Buys New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

