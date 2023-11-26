Capital International Inc. CA Buys Shares of 2,167 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

