Capital International Inc. CA Buys Shares of 4,507 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.32 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.07%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

