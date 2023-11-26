Capital International Inc. CA Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

