Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,112 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in EQT were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 1.3 %

EQT stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

