Capital International Investors Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 959,381 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.10% of Lear worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

NYSE:LEA opened at $134.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

