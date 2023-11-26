Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,931 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

