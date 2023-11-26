Capital International Investors Purchases 7,327 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $98.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

