Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

WDS stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

