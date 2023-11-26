Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ASML were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.17.

Shares of ASML opened at $691.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $615.97 and a 200 day moving average of $664.70. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

