Capital Research Global Investors Buys 200,803 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,803 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 4.76% of Douglas Elliman worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Elliman

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $85,900 in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 0.6 %

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Shares of DOUG opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

