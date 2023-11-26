Capital Research Global Investors Buys Shares of 723,802 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.26% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,577.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,930. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.