Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 663,991 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.01 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.