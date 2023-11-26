Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

