Capital Research Global Investors Invests $6.50 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Guidewire Software Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
