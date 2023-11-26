Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.46% of Freshpet worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

