Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,480,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $83.59 and a 1-year high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

