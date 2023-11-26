Capital Research Global Investors Makes New Investment in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $69.20 on Friday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

