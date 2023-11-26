Capital Research Global Investors Makes New Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 163,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,664,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

