Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,497 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 485,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,286,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

