Capital Research Global Investors Purchases New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,843,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.56% of St. Joe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth $42,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOE stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

