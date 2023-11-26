Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 1,547,630 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZ. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.96 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

