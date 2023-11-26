Capital World Investors Buys 1,750,000 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Riskified were worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

