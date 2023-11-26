Capital World Investors Buys 278 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

