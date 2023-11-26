Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 769,000 Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 769,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,751,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.32% of Ermenegildo Zegna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZGN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 target price on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

