Capital World Investors Grows Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.10% of AssetMark Financial worth $46,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMK opened at $25.75 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

