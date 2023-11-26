Capital World Investors Grows Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

