Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,195 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.34% of MakeMyTrip worth $38,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 62.3% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,229,000 after acquiring an additional 850,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,388 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,049,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $6,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

