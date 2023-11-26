Capital World Investors Has $1.02 Million Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

