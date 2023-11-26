Capital World Investors Has $24 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.54% of MicroStrategy worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $520.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.83 and a 200-day moving average of $366.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.29 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $535.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,360 over the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

