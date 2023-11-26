Capital World Investors Has $36.71 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.25% of Endava worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endava by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Endava by 2.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.06. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Endava’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Endava Profile



Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

