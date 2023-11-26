Capital World Investors Has $44.27 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,991 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.65% of MSA Safety worth $44,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $40,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

