Capital World Investors Has $47.64 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $47,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,093.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,054.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,201.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

