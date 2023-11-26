Capital World Investors Invests $1.41 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,265,000 after purchasing an additional 70,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 114.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 103.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,533,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,041,000 after buying an additional 778,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

RCI stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

