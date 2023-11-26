Capital World Investors Invests $30.93 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,242,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.21 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

