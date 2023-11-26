Capital World Investors Lowers Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079,058 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.28% of Perimeter Solutions worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after buying an additional 2,162,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,233,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 53.6% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after buying an additional 2,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

PRM stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $662.06 million, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

