Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,079,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.90% of WeWork as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WE. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,430,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,591,000 after buying an additional 535,138 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,703,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in WeWork by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WeWork by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,492 shares during the period.

Get WeWork alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

WeWork Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE:WE opened at $1.25 on Friday. WeWork Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

WeWork Company Profile

(Free Report)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.