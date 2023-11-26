Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 680,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,149,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.59% of XPO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in XPO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 287.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

